Azam Khan claims if he was PM he would have responded to Pulwama attack in 40 seconds

Mar 28, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan claimed that the government took too long to respond to the Pulwama attack. He also asked why Pakistan did not hold funeral for those killed in the Balakot air strike, in which India claimed it had struck a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp. India struck the camp in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a Jaish-e-Mohammad attack killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14.

In an interview to Hindustan Times that was published on Thursday, Khan said, “Had I been the prime minister, I would not have taken more than 40 seconds to respond.” He added, “I am not questioning our government on the attacks in Pakistan. Rather, I want to know from Pakistan why no funerals were held for over 300 persons who, according to the Bharatiya Janata Party, were killed in Indian airstrikes.”

