Azlan Shah Cup Hockey Championship: India will face Poland tomorrow

Mar 28, 2019, 08:18 pm IST
In hockey, India will face Poland in their final league match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia on Friday. India has already ensured its final berth.

With three wins and a draw, India is currently leading the six-team league table with 10 points and a goal difference of eight. South Korea too has secured 10 points but with a lower goal difference of five. The final will be played between India and South Korea on Saturday.

In other matches tomorrow, South Korea will take on Japan while Malaysia will face Canada.

