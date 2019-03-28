Latest NewsVideo

Biodegradable bag that dissolves in water; video posted by Juhi Chawla goes viral

Mar 28, 2019, 10:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The usage of plastic bags is increasing day by day. Though the Indian government has taken several steps to withdraw plastic deposits in our country, it still has to find success. It was in this context that the actress Juhi Chawla has posted a Video of dissolving carry bag in a glass of water in her Twitter account in which shows the enigma of biodegradable plastic bags. The video has been taken from Indonesia where plastic is completely banned and replaced with bags made from vegetable roots.

“The nice thing about it is that it is 100% biodegradable and melts in the water” she added in the post.

