Latest NewsIndia

BJP leader’s residence exploded with dynamite by Naxals

Mar 28, 2019, 09:47 am IST
Less than a minute

BJP leader Anuj Kumar Singh’s residence was blown away with dynamite by Naxals in Bihar. Residence of former MLC & BJP leader Anuj Kumar Singh in Gaya’s Dumariya blasted with dynamite by Naxals on Wednesday night.

There is no information about any person being killed or injured in this incident. The Naxals also left a poster demanding a boycott of elections after the bombing of BJP leader Anuj Kumar Singh’s house situated in Bodhi Bigha area of Dumriya police station area of Gaya. The police is investigating the cases.

After this incident, there is panic in the entire village. It is to be known that in the first phase polling i.e on 11th April will be held in the village. What action administration takes to ensure that the elections are held in a fearless environment is the main concern.

Tags

Related Articles

Chandrababu Asks’ Is Modi ready for a debate?

Jan 2, 2019, 02:08 pm IST

Flight passenger died inside the aircraft before take-off from the airport

Nov 23, 2017, 05:06 pm IST

Rajnath Singh says that the assembly polls were fought on state government’s performance

Dec 11, 2018, 04:43 pm IST

Most Beautiful And Stunning Actress Of Tollywood: See Pics

Apr 29, 2018, 09:58 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close