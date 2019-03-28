BJP leader’s residence exploded with dynamite by Naxals

BJP leader Anuj Kumar Singh’s residence was blown away with dynamite by Naxals in Bihar. Residence of former MLC & BJP leader Anuj Kumar Singh in Gaya’s Dumariya blasted with dynamite by Naxals on Wednesday night.

There is no information about any person being killed or injured in this incident. The Naxals also left a poster demanding a boycott of elections after the bombing of BJP leader Anuj Kumar Singh’s house situated in Bodhi Bigha area of Dumriya police station area of Gaya. The police is investigating the cases.

Gaya: Residence of former MLC & BJP leader Anuj Kumar Singh in Dumariya blasted with dynamite by Naxals last night. No casualties reported. The Naxals also left a poster demanding boycott of elections. Police investigation underway. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/bcr8xNQczX — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

After this incident, there is panic in the entire village. It is to be known that in the first phase polling i.e on 11th April will be held in the village. What action administration takes to ensure that the elections are held in a fearless environment is the main concern.