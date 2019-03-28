BSNL offices in Kerala are on the verge of shutdown

The telecommunication company BSNL is on the verge of closure. Reports have been confirmed that the employees are not getting their salary for the last three months. Along with this, no actions have been taken to repair the damaged lines yet. The internet customers also complain that they are not getting enough packet Datas despite paying huge amounts.

The officers say they are under pressure when the customers arrive with complaints. Reports say the center has decided to close those BSNL officers which do not have profit. There were measures to limit the number of employees in such offices. Offices in rural area where connection is below 500 will be shut down. Many employees working in the exchange will also be brought under the limitation.

Velam and Vilangadu exchanges in Nadapuram sub division are on the verge of closure. The number of users who are quitting land phone facility are increasing day by day. A large number of users are have removed landline connection facility.