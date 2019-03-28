KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

BSNL offices in Kerala are on the verge of shutdown

Mar 28, 2019, 08:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

The telecommunication company BSNL is on the verge of closure. Reports have been confirmed that the employees are not getting their salary for the last three months. Along with this, no actions have been taken to repair the damaged lines yet. The internet customers also complain that they are not getting enough packet Datas despite paying huge amounts.

The officers say they are under pressure when the customers arrive with complaints. Reports say the center has decided to close those BSNL officers which do not have profit. There were measures to limit the number of employees in such offices. Offices in rural area where connection is below 500 will be shut down. Many employees working in the exchange will also be brought under the limitation.

Velam and Vilangadu exchanges in Nadapuram sub division are on the verge of closure. The number of users who are quitting land phone facility are increasing day by day. A large number of users are have removed landline connection facility.

Tags

Related Articles

Rajamouli reveals what Prabhas ate during Baahubali-2 shooting

Jun 5, 2017, 09:15 pm IST

Swach Bharath Mission : Over 1.36 crore Toilets constructed in 17 months in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

Sep 15, 2018, 03:23 pm IST
Actress-Monalisa-Hot-Dance

Actress Monalisa’s latest dance video of ‘Mere Naam Tu’ goes viral :Watch Here

Jan 13, 2019, 09:24 pm IST

Pakistan National Day Event Will Not See Indian Representatives

Mar 22, 2019, 10:40 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close