Central Railway bans sale of lemon juice, all artificial juices at all Railway stations

The Central Railway (CR) has banned the sale of lemon juice and all syrup-based artificial juices at all its railway station in all zones in Mumbai, a day after video of unhygienic preparation of lemon juice at Kurla station went viral on social media. According to reports, a railway canteen employee was caught on camera on Monday making lemon juice in unhygienic condition at a stall on platform 7/8 at Kurla railway station on the Central Line.

In its circular issued on Wednesday, the Central Railway has banned sale of lemon juice and drinks, like kalakhata, that are prepared by mixing syrup in water. The CR officials clarified that there is no ban on the sale of juices extracted using a juicer, like carrot juice.