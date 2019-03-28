Latest NewsIndia

“Congress Fed Biriyani to Terrorists, We Feed Bullets,” Says Yogi Adityanath

Mar 28, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Less than a minute

On the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that his party BJP has been gunning down terrorists while the Congress fed them biryani during their rule.

Yogi blamed the Congress for “giving birth to terrorism in India” and accused it of going soft on terrorists. “While Modi has given bullets to terrorists, they (Congress) fed them biryani,” the CM while addressing a public rally in Mathura.

Yogi also made a scathing attack at the Congress leader Sam Pitroda for seeking proof and more facts on the death toll in Balakot strikes that were carried out by the Indian Air Force on February 26.

“Sam has become a shame for the country,” Uttar Pradesh chief minister said while addressing a rally in Saharanpur. Pitroda, Congress’s Indian overseas chief, had said that entire Pakistan can’t be blamed for 26/11 and Pulwama terror attacks.

Tags

Related Articles

Odisha Congress working president resigns from party

Jan 16, 2019, 06:48 pm IST

Comparisons between 1966 and 2018 proved, England winner of the ‘FIFA World Cup 2018’

Jul 9, 2018, 04:59 pm IST
Tomato Bharta

How To Make Tomato Bhurta?

Oct 21, 2018, 02:54 pm IST

Govt to kick-starts 2-lakh cr worth Defence Projects

May 22, 2017, 08:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close