Deepak Pauskar sworn in as Goa Minister

In Goa, Dipak Pauskar was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister last night by Governor Mridula Sinha at the Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula. Pauskar replaces deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar in the Council of Ministers. Dhavalikar was dropped from cabinet earlier on Wednesday.

Out of the three MGP MLAs, Manohar Ajgaonkar and Pauskar merged their party’s legislative wing with the BJP, thereby isolating Dhavalikar as the lone MGP legislator in the house.

The merger had increased BJP’s strength from 12 to 14 in the 40-member Assembly, equalling the Congress