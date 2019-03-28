Fake call center busted by police; 14 arrested

The Delhi police today busted a fake call centre. The police have arrested 14 people asscociated with this fake call centre. Delhi police after getting a complaint from US citizen police conducted a investigation and raid in which these people were booked. The Us citizen complained that he had been cheated by a group of persons on the pretext of providing him tech support while he was looking online for services to fix his software problems.

The accused were identified as Akash, Shahbaz, Parvind Singh, Abhishek, Avinash, Deepak Pal, Gaurav Kudia, Mithun, Navneet Sharma, Bishwajit Swain, Ankur Dhirta, Ranjeet Singh, Raj Kumar and Raj Kumar Lal.