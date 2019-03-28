Latest NewsIndia

Fake call center busted by police; 14 arrested

Mar 28, 2019, 11:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Delhi police today busted a fake call centre. The police have arrested 14 people asscociated with this fake call centre. Delhi police after getting a complaint from US citizen police conducted a investigation and raid in which these people were booked. The Us citizen complained that he had been cheated by a group of persons on the pretext of providing him tech support while he was looking online for services to fix his software problems.

The accused were identified as Akash, Shahbaz, Parvind Singh, Abhishek, Avinash, Deepak Pal, Gaurav Kudia, Mithun, Navneet Sharma, Bishwajit Swain, Ankur Dhirta, Ranjeet Singh, Raj Kumar and Raj Kumar Lal.

Tags

Related Articles

Massive Protest in Kerala Assembly, PC George wears Black: Session Suspended

Nov 28, 2018, 10:09 am IST
Hina khan and Deepika Padukone

Hina Khan looks exactly similar to Deepika Padukone

Mar 31, 2018, 03:12 pm IST

Afghan President arrives in Delhi, looking forward to open dialogue

Oct 24, 2017, 09:30 am IST
techie

Techie booked for harassing woman colleague

May 12, 2017, 05:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close