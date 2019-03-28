Latest NewsBusiness

Forex: Indian Rupee falls down against US dollar

Mar 28, 2019, 06:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the forex market, the Indian rupee falls down against Uthe S dollar. The Indian rupee fell down by 42 paise to close at 69.30 against the US dollar. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 69.04. The main reason for the weakening of Indian rupee is strengthening of the US dollar in the market.

Tags

Related Articles

jacquiline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez horribly injured and hospitalised

Mar 23, 2018, 03:49 pm IST

20 killed by Yemeni rebels , arrest dozens in latest crackdown.

Dec 11, 2017, 06:13 pm IST
Imran Khan

These Are the Indian Celebrities Whom Imran Khan Wants in His oath taking ceremony

Aug 1, 2018, 08:33 pm IST

Gauri Lankesh killing: the Seventh suspect arrested

Jul 20, 2018, 06:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close