Gold & Silver Price: Gold price rises up

Mar 28, 2019, 07:19 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of gold rises up. In the market, gold prices advanced by Rs. 35 to Rs. 33,095 per 10 gram. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities rose by Rs 35 each to Rs 33,095 and Rs 32,925 per 10 gram, respectively. In the past two days, gold prices had fallen by Rs 160. Sovereign gold, however, remained unaltered at Rs 26,400 per piece of eight gram.

But the rate of silver fall down in the market. Silver price dropped Rs 270 to Rs 38,850 a kg . Silver coins remained unchanged at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

