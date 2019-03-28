Hyundai Eon discontinued in India, confirms the company

The Hyundai company has confirmed that have brought a halt to the production of Eon cars from next month. Eon was Hyundai’s entry-level Hatchback car which was brought on the road in 2011. The production was a huge success as the company provided better facilities within a base variant. But the company has confirmed that they are withdrawing their account from the market as Santro has made a big comeback.

Reports assert that there was only one unit sold in India last month. Santro has brought a major hurdle for Eon. As the customers are getting a better facility than what Eon has provided in Santro, they incline more towards Santro.

The company has announced it officially that they are taking back the units as soon as possible in their official twitter account.