Latest News

Hyundai Eon discontinued in India, confirms the company

Mar 28, 2019, 03:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Hyundai company has confirmed that have brought a halt to the production of Eon cars from next month. Eon was Hyundai’s entry-level Hatchback car which was brought on the road in 2011. The production was a huge success as the company provided better facilities within a base variant. But the company has confirmed that they are withdrawing their account from the market as Santro has made a big comeback.

Reports assert that there was only one unit sold in India last month. Santro has brought a major hurdle for Eon. As the customers are getting a better facility than what Eon has provided in Santro, they incline more towards Santro.

The company has announced it officially that they are taking back the units as soon as possible in their official twitter account.

Tags

Related Articles

Visa Rules in UAE Changed; Read all the details here

Jun 17, 2018, 12:01 pm IST

Emraan Hashmi says he is tired of kissing on screen and his lips swollen after kissing so many times

Jan 14, 2019, 03:32 pm IST

Sabarimala Issue : Yogi Adityanath calls for Ayodhya model stir at Sabarimala

Feb 14, 2019, 10:18 pm IST

Huge fire breaks out in Saudi capital ,10 killed

Oct 15, 2017, 04:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close