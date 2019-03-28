Sports

“I saw three pairs of his underpants in the refrigerator”; Gautam Gambhir’s take on Ashwin-Buttler Mankad row

Mar 28, 2019, 10:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Gautam Gambir says that Ravichandran Aswin must not be judged on the basis of Jos Buttler Mankadin controversy. Gambir asserts that he is a man who has great pressure. Gambir has expressed his opinions to Times of India on behalf of the Mankad controversy that roams around.

Gambir has brought the unforgettable experience he had with Ravi Chandran Aswin.

The incident had happened in the 2000s. Gambir asserts that he had been playing for the India A team. When he came from the practice section and opened the mini- refrigerator in the hotel room where both of them had been staying, he saw Aswin’s underpants along with a pair of socks besides it.When Aswin was asked about the same he said he has done such a kind of rubbish as he had immense pressure and depression with him.

“Bahut pressure hai yaar, you won’t understand,” Aswin said, reported Gambir.

Gambir says that he always had pressure to perform well. so instead of going into the wardrobe he kept his underwear and socks in refrigerator.

“Aswin might have faced the same pressure when he was with Buttler. He somehow wanted to take his wicket that could have the reason behind this Mankadin”

