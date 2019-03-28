Latest NewsIndia

“If P.M Modi’s Biopic is Released, It will be a Mockery of Democracy,” Says Congress

Mar 28, 2019, 09:19 am IST
Less than a minute

P.M Modi’s biopic, slated for release on April 5 had already created quite an impression with its trailer. But the opposition had united in seeking a ban on the movie, at least till the elections are over.

Congress leader Suresh Mishra requested the Election Commission (EC) to stop the release of PM Narendra Modi.

In a letter to the EC, Mishra said, “The release of the film during the Lok Sabha elections is a pre-planned strategy. The BJP is violating the model code of conduct by promoting the PM’s story and trying to cash in on his reach.”

“The world’s eyes are on India during elections. The release of the film at this time will be a mockery of our democracy,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

las vegas

Biggest Sexual Orgy to happen here. Do you know how many are attending ?

May 13, 2018, 07:02 pm IST

All You Needs to Know About Mumbai City FC Squad for ISL 2018-19 Season

Sep 27, 2018, 05:49 pm IST

Security Forces Arrested Militant Who Threatened Local Ahead Of Elections

Oct 4, 2018, 06:18 am IST

PM Narendra Modi speaks about the future use of Aadhaar linking

Nov 30, 2017, 08:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close