“If P.M Modi’s Biopic is Released, It will be a Mockery of Democracy,” Says Congress

P.M Modi’s biopic, slated for release on April 5 had already created quite an impression with its trailer. But the opposition had united in seeking a ban on the movie, at least till the elections are over.

Congress leader Suresh Mishra requested the Election Commission (EC) to stop the release of PM Narendra Modi.

In a letter to the EC, Mishra said, “The release of the film during the Lok Sabha elections is a pre-planned strategy. The BJP is violating the model code of conduct by promoting the PM’s story and trying to cash in on his reach.”

“The world’s eyes are on India during elections. The release of the film at this time will be a mockery of our democracy,” he said.