IPL 2019: Royal Challengers will face Mumbai Indian

In Indian Premier League cricket, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru.

In IPL both the teams have faced a total of 25 times in which the Mumbai Indians again have a clear advantage, winning 16 times. 9 times the teams have faced each other in Bengaluru, it is Mumbai who has walked away with the positive result more often than not. MI have beaten RCB in 7 of those 9 occasions,

Here are the two squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Akshdeep Nath, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav