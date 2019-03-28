IPL UPDATES; RCB Vs MI; Malinga will be playing today.

Royal Challengers have won the toss against Mumbai Indians in today’s session of IPL series. The team has now selected to bowl first.

The match was played at Chinnaswamy stadium which is considered to be RCB’s home ground. RCB had made no change in the team. The same team, which played against the Chennai super kings are released for today’s match.

Lasith Malinga has come back to Mumbai Indians. Though enrolling Bumhra was a little confusing for the team he also earned a position in the list.

Both the team had failed in their first matches. When RCB was lost to Chennai, Mumbai had lost to Delhi capitals. This is the first home ground match for RCB.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Heinrich Klassen, Gurkeerat Singh, Himmat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Quinton de Kock, Lasith Malinga, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh