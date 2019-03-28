Latest News

JAWA Motorcycles to be auctioned for the education of martyrs children

Mar 28, 2019, 11:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Now, the enacted motorcycle brand has welcomed another loud applause for a heartwarming move.

The company is moving towards the heart of the country and country lovers. The team now has decided to auction their bikes for providing money for the education of kids whose parents are martyrs.

Both the Jawa variants will be auctioned for this procedure. The information is released through the official Twitter account.

They have made such a move just before the on-road delivery of the vehicles. But the company has never revealed the in-depth details regarding the auction.

