Latest NewsIndia

J&K : 2 Terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

Mar 28, 2019, 07:39 am IST
Less than a minute

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The encounter in Kellar area started early this morning after a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police was attacked by terrorists during a search operation in the area.

This is the second encounter in the district in less than a week.

Last week, security forces killed a terrorist in Imamsahib area following a gunfight.

Tags

Related Articles

Garbage dump collapses, vehicles and people trapped

Sep 1, 2017, 05:40 pm IST
Priya Prakash Varrier Vishu Special PHOTOGRAPHY

Priya Varrier is India’s most searched personality in 2018

Dec 12, 2018, 09:46 pm IST

Assembly bypoll: BJP wins by over 12,000 votes

Jan 31, 2019, 05:18 pm IST

Tamil actor Vishal made Keerthi Suresh waiting: See what actually happened

Dec 16, 2017, 06:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close