Kerala Police removes the FB post on traffic awareness after VT Balram criticized it

The Facebook page of Kerala Police is very popular FB page. The page has got more than 1 million likes. The trolls on the page is the most talked trolls in social media. But now a post that appeared on the page has got criticism and an anti-women tag.

A post which was meant to spread the message of careful driving has invited criticism. VTBalram, the Congress MLA has criticised the post as ani-women. The post shows a Sunny Leone hoarding. VT Balram has criticised this in his FB page. At last the admins have removed the post.