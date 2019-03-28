KeralaLatest News

Kerala Police removes the FB post on traffic awareness after VT Balram criticized it

Mar 28, 2019, 04:35 pm IST
The Facebook page of Kerala Police is very popular FB page. The page has got more than 1 million likes. The trolls on the page is the most talked trolls in social media. But now a post that appeared on the page has got criticism and an anti-women tag.

A post which was meant to spread the message of careful driving has invited criticism. VTBalram, the Congress MLA has criticised the post as ani-women. The post shows a Sunny Leone hoarding. VT Balram has criticised this in his FB page. At last the admins have removed the post.

