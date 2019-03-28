Kicha Sudeep falls into legal trouble; court issues an arrest warrant

Kannada super star Kicha Suddep has been issued an arrest warrant. The warrant has been issued by the Chikkamagalur judicial magistrate of first class (JMFC) court after the actor failed to attend a hearing of a pending case on March 26.

A case was booked against Kichcha Sudeep with regard to damage caused by the ‘Varasdara’ serial crew following a complaint by Deepak Kumar in March 2018. Deepak Kumar owned the place which was given for the shooting. “Varasdara” was produced by Sudeep’s production house Kichcha Creations.

The crew rented a place owned by Deepak Kumar for the shooting. But an alleged blast on the sets led to damage of the farmhouse.

Deepak had filed a complaint against Sudeep for damaging his property and also alleged that he has paid the rent amount.

Sudeep has not reacted yet.