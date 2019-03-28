Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : CPI (M) releases 3rd list of candidates

The Communist Party of India [Marxist] on Wednesday released its third list of contestants for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, two in West Bengal and a seat in Bihar.

In Rajasthan, Shopat Ram and Amra Ram will be fighting on Bikaner and Sikar Lok Sabha seats. The party has not announced its candidate for Churu parliamentary seat.

The party’s Central Committee has cleared the names of Zulfikar Ali and Biswanath Ghosh as its candidates from Jangipur and Maldah North seat in West Bengal.

On Ujjarpur parliamentary seat in Bihar, the party has chosen Ajay Kumar.

CPI (M) had already released its candidates for 65 seats.