Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : CPI (M) releases 3rd list of candidates

Mar 28, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Less than a minute

The Communist Party of India [Marxist] on Wednesday released its third list of contestants for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, two in West Bengal and a seat in Bihar.

In Rajasthan, Shopat Ram and Amra Ram will be fighting on Bikaner and Sikar Lok Sabha seats. The party has not announced its candidate for Churu parliamentary seat.

The party’s Central Committee has cleared the names of Zulfikar Ali and Biswanath Ghosh as its candidates from Jangipur and Maldah North seat in West Bengal.

On Ujjarpur parliamentary seat in Bihar, the party has chosen Ajay Kumar.

CPI (M) had already released its candidates for 65 seats.

Tags

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS : Earth quake srikes again , 21 injured

Jan 7, 2018, 06:42 am IST

7th Pay Commission:Latest News of Minimum Pay Hike and Fitment Factor

Dec 26, 2017, 06:54 pm IST

Sunil Gavaskar not Impressed by Virat Kohli’s Captaincy and here is why

Dec 17, 2018, 07:49 am IST

NCP MP brings new bill in Parliament for the employees

Jan 9, 2019, 06:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close