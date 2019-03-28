Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Mamata Banerjee to address 100 rallies in 14 days

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will kick off her poll campaigning from April 4 and will address nearly 100 rallies across the state in 14 days.

“I will start poll campaigning from April 4 and will continue it till May 17. I will address nearly 100 rallies. I will also address rallies in Assam,” Banerjee said while releasing the TMC’s manifesto for Lok Sabha polls.

TMC sources said, she will be addressing at least two rallies in each of the 42 constituencies of the state.

Banerjee said she will visit Andhra Pradesh on March 31 to campaign for the ruling Telugu Desam Party as a mark of opposition unity.

Several other opposition leaders will also be going to Andhra Pradesh to campaign for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP.