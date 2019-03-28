Mamata Banerjee Predicts the Number of Seats BJP Will Get in the Loksabha Polls

Mamata Banerjee, while speaking to the media at the release of her party’s poll manifesto in Kolkata on Wednesday, worked out the poll math based on certain assumptions and predicted the number of seats BJP can possibly get in the upcoming Loksabha elections.

Mamata Banerjee said BJP will get a maximum of 200 seats and also prophesied a “worst case scenario” for the saffron party: that of around 135 seats.

“These figures have been worked out by intelligent people who are closely following the country’s political developments, not me,” she said.

Mamata felt that there is no more Modi wave in South India and that BJP would struggle to win enough seats from south Indian states along with Odisha and West Bengal.

“Even during the Modi wave in 2014, the BJP could win just 21 seats of which 17 were in Karnataka. Now, Congress and JDS have allied in Karnataka with a total vote share of 56 percent. There is no Modi wave (now) and there are no allies in these states except ADMK. ADMK has split into two and may not win a single seat,” she read from the post in justification for her prediction.