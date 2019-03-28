Latest NewsInternational

Military Helicopter Crashes ; 13 Killed

Mar 28, 2019, 02:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

A military helicopter has crashed in southwestern Kazakhstan, killing all 13 servicemen on board, the defence ministry said Thursday.

The crash involving the Russian-made Mi-8 aircraft occurred on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.

“13 servicemen were killed… while performing their military duty,” it said.

Kazakhstan’s new president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted that he had ordered an investigation into the crash.

A Soviet-era workhorse first built in the 1960s, the Mi-8 helicopter is widely used to transport passengers and supplies to remote sites.

It has been involved in a number of recent accidents. In August last year, 18 people were killed in a crash in Siberia.

The defence ministry said on Thursday that the families of those killed would receive compensation.

Tags

Related Articles

Cash, Gold & Silver Seized From Government Official’s House

Oct 7, 2018, 06:13 am IST
Unnao rape case

Unnao rape case: UP MLA faces arrest and FIR on rape case

Apr 12, 2018, 10:39 am IST

Dubai: mother kills new born baby in flat

Dec 14, 2017, 10:44 am IST
Honey-For-Glowing-Skin

How To Use Honey To Get Glowing Skin

Nov 14, 2018, 01:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close