Minimum wages will be risen to 18,000; CPM releases its election manifesto, urges to defeat BJP

The CPIM has released its election manifesto for the coming Lok Sabha elections. The party has urged the people to defeat BJP in the general elections.

CPM in its election manifesto proposed that party will ensure a statutory minimum wage of not less than 18,000 per month. The party claimed that it will curbe the monoplies in telecom and internet service and health insurance field. The CPM also proposes a universal Public Distribution System with 35 kg of food grains per family, a rise in taxes of rich, restoration of inheritance tax and old age pension of Rs 6,000 per month. The manifesto also ensures that it will actualise the women reservation bill, reservation for transgenders.

The CPM says that the primary task before the electrate of India is to ensure the defest of Modi government and give a mandate to the establishment of an alternative secular government that can defend our Constitutional republic and, then, proceed to further consolidate it.

In the 2014 general election, CPM bagged nine seats with 1.72% of the vote share in 2014 polls.