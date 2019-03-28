Mission Shakthi : Pakistan urges no militarisation of space, China calls for peace

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it had shot down one of India’s own satellites in a demonstration of its growing power in space, the Pakistan government issued a call against military threats in outer space on Wednesday. “Space is the common heritage of mankind and every nation has the responsibility to avoid actions which can lead to the militarization of this arena,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We hope that countries which have in the past strongly condemned demonstration of similar capabilities by others will be prepared to work towards developing international instruments to prevent military threats relating to outer space,” it said, without mentioning India by name.

Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers. “In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today,” he said in an unprecedented broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media. “India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti,” the prime minister tweeted later.

The satellite was orbiting at an altitude of 300 km, he said, describing India as a space power. Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India’s overall security, he said