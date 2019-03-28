Latest NewsIndia

‘Only Modi can protect the country’s borders’ says Amit Shah

Mar 28, 2019, 09:09 pm IST
BJP president Amit Shah has addressed that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can protect the national borders of the country. He also added that this would be a herculean task for Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

He also criticized the Congress for asking proof of the casualty in the air strike at Balakot in Pakistan

Amit Shah claimed that India under the leadership of Modi has become the third country in the world to take revenge of its soldiers’ blood.

He was addressing an election rally.

“Should we not take revenge of our soldiers’ blood? Congress cannot protect the country’s border. Only Narendra Modi and BJP can do that,” Shah told an election rally

