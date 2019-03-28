Oommen Chandy Takes a U-Turn, Says he never Said that Rahul Gandhi Would Contest From Wayanad

Kozhikode: Former Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy has taken a U-turn on his stand on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad. Amidst the speculations that Rahul would contest from Wayanad and the Congress leaders demanding his candidature at Wayanad, Oommen Chandy has now taken a stand that he had never said that Rahul would contest from Wayanad but was only expressing his desire to see him contesting from there.

“I never said Rahul Gandhi would contest from Kerala, I had only raised a demand. When there were talks of Rahul to contest from TamilNadu and Karnataka, I too raised a demand that he should contest from Kerala” said Oommen Chandy.

He also said that the final decision on Wayanad will not be delayed and that high command will soon declare the candidates.