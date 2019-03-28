Pictures of these nine different looks of Vivek Oberoi from Modi’s Biopic will make you jaw-dropping

Vivek Oberoi-starrer biographical drama on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release countrywide on April 12. The film, titled ‘PM Narendra Modi’, is being directed by Omung Kumar, who has movies such as ‘Mary Kom’ and ‘Sarbjit’ to his credit. Vital parts of the movie chronicling Modi’s early life and political journey were filmed in state’s Uttarkashi district, at places like Ganga ghat, Kalp Kedar Mandir and the suspension bridge connecting Dharali bazar and Mukhba village. The film’s poster was launched in 27 languages in January and featured Vivek.

