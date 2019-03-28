Latest NewsEntertainment

Prithiviraj – Mohanlal film ‘Lucifer gets massive response from audience

Mar 28, 2019, 03:56 pm IST
The much awaited Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ hit screens today. The film which marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj is getting massive response from both audience and critics. The film penned by actor Murali Gopi starring Mohanlal in the lead role has hitted around 3000 screens worlwide. The Mohanlal fans is excited in the ‘Mass Avtar’ of their super star.

See Some responses in Social media:

 

Selfie after the show.. ??

Gepostet von Lucifer am Mittwoch, 27. März 2019

