Prithiviraj – Mohanlal film ‘Lucifer gets massive response from audience

The much awaited Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ hit screens today. The film which marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj is getting massive response from both audience and critics. The film penned by actor Murali Gopi starring Mohanlal in the lead role has hitted around 3000 screens worlwide. The Mohanlal fans is excited in the ‘Mass Avtar’ of their super star.

#Lucifer : Is a Treat for @Mohanlal fans as @PrithviOfficial plays his cards well keeping them in mind?Watchable for other's who might not get that level of excitement due to some writing issues. Detailed review on the way pic.twitter.com/DOFnWPdjJo — Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) March 28, 2019

#Lucifer is in and out lalettan show! Cliche storyline but Prithvi's impeccable direction skills gives us an extraordinary mass avatar of Mohanlal! Each scene of lalettan was a goosebump moment! Well done @PrithviOfficial

Industry hit loading.. ?#Lucifer #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/nwz8tqRlbR — Arun Raj (@Arun_kuttu_0712) March 28, 2019

#Lucifer is getting Blockbuster reviews from it's Spl shows in Kerala Complete Out & Out mass film which is a bit slow but very detailed screeplay from @PrithviOfficial for the complete actor @Mohanlal ?@themanjuwarrier @vivekoberoi@ttovino #LuciferManiaBegins28th pic.twitter.com/evQqrAn9RT — Abiram (@Abiram05588562) March 28, 2019

#Lucifer is a well executed political drama which marks the mighty impressive directorial debute of @PrithviOfficial. Top class filming?

(Old wine in a new bottle) Full meals guaranteed for Lalettan fans. #L – Potential BLOCKBUSTER stuff! — |Trending?Talks™| (@Trending_Hypers) March 28, 2019

#Lucifer first half Supeb ma??, Second half earth Shattering, mass, Thanks Prithvi for a new lalettan and a new direction style with a thrilling story.. 4/5 BB — sudhi achayan (@sudhi_achayan) March 28, 2019

#Lucifer : Decent 1st haf with couple of mass scenes working out.Setting is pretty ordinary and narration bit slow for most of the places.Need the pace and grip in second. — Muhammad Adhil (@urstrulyadhil) March 28, 2019