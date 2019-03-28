Latest NewsNEWS

RCB Might Win IPL 2019 if they get rid of Virat Kohli, Says Mitchell Johnson

Mar 28, 2019, 06:29 pm IST
Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has now come up with a solution to end Royal Challengers Bangalore’s title drought in the Indian Premier League. The bowler argues that Banglore might win if they remove the Kohli from being captain.

RCB have never won the IPL title in past eleven editions despite making it to the finals of the T20 league three times. Kohli was RCB’s captain for the past eleven seasons.

The bower has expressed his opinions when he was asked the chances of winning RCB in this season on Instagram during ‘Ask Me Anything session’

He reckons if the Bengaluru based franchise can get “rid of their skipper Kohli they might just win.” The former Australian pacer shared the AMA on his Instagram story.

