Saritha S Nair to Contest Loksabha Elections From this Constituency

Kochi: Saritha S Nair has declared that she is going to contest in the upcoming Loksabha polls from Ernakulam constituency. She will go against Hibi Eden and has already taken the papers for the nomination.

“I have been sending emails and faxes to Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanding action against about 12 Congress party leaders. But not for once he has given a reply to me. Is this how a man who is touted to be the future Prime Minister of India behave to a woman?” she asked

During election times people mock me, calling me a cheater. Police, based on my complaint, had put FIR against certain leaders and even they are contesting in the election. I am contesting to question this injustice, and not to go and sit in parliament as an M.P.