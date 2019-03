Supreme Court refuses to stay the release of the film Ram Ki Janmabhoomi which is scheduled to hit screens on Friday.

The petitioner had sought a stay on the film’s release, saying it will vitiate the ongoing mediation process in the Ayodhya land dispute.

“There is no connection between mediation proceeding in Ayodhya case and release of film,” the Supreme Court said.

The court, however, said it will hear plea against the film after 2 weeks.