Harinder Singh Khalsa who was suspended from Aam Aadmi Party has now joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Khalsa was the MP from Fatehpur Sahib in Punjab now he joined the BJP on behalf of Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Khalsa who has started his political career through an NDA alliance partner, Shiromani Akali Dal has won from Fatehpur Sahib on the AAP ticket in 2014.

He has been in suspension since 2015.