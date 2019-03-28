Latest NewsInternational

United States Makes a New Bid to Ban Masood Azhar

Mar 28, 2019, 10:49 am IST
The United States, Britain, and France made another attempt at the United Nations Security Council to blacklist the head of Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on Wednesday. China had already blocked such attempts a few days ago.

The United States circulated a resolution – drafted with British and French support – to the 15-member council that would designate JeM leader Masood Azhar, subjecting him to an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze, diplomats said.

JeM has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack which took the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. China said it still needed more time to consider the proposal. China had previously prevented the committee from sanctioning Azhar in 2016 and 2017.

