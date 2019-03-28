WATCH; “Pappa..Pappa..” Ziva cheers Dhoni

At the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium where the match was progressing between Delhi and Chennai there happened the cutest thing.

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni was fetching for runs, the crowd spotted a young little angel who was craving for him. It is none other than his daughter Ziva.

The posts and videos related to his father and daughter are getting viral as soon as when it gets uploaded.

In this video which had gone viral, we could see Ziva cheering her father up.

The video is uploaded from Ziva’s Insta account which has 231 k followers