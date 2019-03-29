Latest NewsIndia

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Supreme Court grants more time to complete probe

Mar 29, 2019, 08:09 pm IST
Supreme Court has granted two more months to the Special Investigation Team, SIT, to complete its probe into 186 cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.  A bench, comprising Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer, today extended the time after the SIT informed it that more than 50% of the work has been done and that the team wanted two more months to complete the investigation.

The apex court had on 11th January last year constituted the SIT to supervise further probe into the 186 riots cases, in which closure reports had been filed earlier.

