Two youths have been charged in J&K for ‘communally sensitive’ Facebook post on LokSabha election

The Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case against two youths from the state for posting sensitive and emotion evoking post on Facebook relating to LokSabha election.

The accused are from the J&M border, Rajouri. Tariq, who owns a local dairy and Ashf Khatana who has completed his engineering were the suspects.

Rajouri police have confirmed that the suspects made a facebook post asking the voters to cast their vote in J&M parliamentary constituency on April 11. The reports say that the words used in the post is highly derogatory and have the potential to create community riots.

The case has been registered under the IT Act section. Both of them were in their early 20s said the police.