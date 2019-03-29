Airfares may dip 15-20% from April confirms IXIGO

Airfares may dip 15-20% from April confirms IXIGOThe top private airline companies have increased the fare rate in the past two months. There were reports that many companies have increased their fare rates on 200% and by 50%. In this condition, the fare rates have increased dramatically. People who wish to travel from Kerala to Gulf countries were total disturbed. In the first week of March, the ticket fare to Dubai and Sharjah was charged from Rs 6000 to Rs 10,000. But presently, it has risen up to Rs 20,000 and 30,000. The CM from Kerala even asked the Central to intervene in the problem.

It was in this context that IXINGO has confirmed there will be 15 – 20 percent decrease in the airfare rates from April.

The company has reported that With leading airlines like IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet taking measures to stabilize curtailed flight schedules and rectify supply-side constraints, experts see the currently sky-high airfares returning to normalcy.