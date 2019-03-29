Latest NewsSports

Azlan Sha Cup Hockey Championship: India defeated Poland 10 -0

In hockey, today India defeated Poland 10-0 in their final league match of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament at Ipoh in Malaysia.

Already assured of a final clash against South Korea to be played tomorrow, the Indians scored goals almost at will which left the Polish players in a daze.

The second quarter was the most productive with the Indians finding the target four times. They were 6-0 up at the half time, before adding four more in the remaining 30 minutes to wallop the Polish team in the inconsequential match.

Five-time India thus maintained their unbeaten streak in the tournament, collecting 13 points from five league matches with the help of four wins and a draw.

