Benefits of eating Chicken Meat this summer

Body weight maintenance:



The sources of protein help to maintain body weight for obese people. Including chicken two or three times a week is not a good option. In this summer you can limit the protein intake to 20gms per day ie. 1/4 chicken meat daily.

That toned figure you desired:

You need a little calorie to tone your body. try to avoid carb-rich foods and stick to wheat and chicken. This will definitely tone up your body.

Strong bones and healthy teeth

The protein content in chicken helps in decreasing bone loss. Bone loss is a major concern for women (aged 30 and above) and the geriatric population. Consuming 100gms of chicken breast would be sufficient in fulfilling half of your daily protein intake. Furthermore, the phosphorus in chicken helps in maintaining healthy teeth, bones, and ensures proper functioning of kidneys, liver and the central nervous system.

Increased metabolism

Since selenium is present in good quantities, consuming chicken would mean an increase in metabolism rates especially the thyroid hormone, antioxidant defense system and immune function of the body.

Protection from cancer

Chicken is rich in Niacin this is helpful in removing cancerous cells from the body