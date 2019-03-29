Bilkis Bano Case: SC asks Gujarat govt to complete disciplinary action against police officials

Supreme Court has asked the Gujarat government to complete disciplinary action against erring police officials convicted by the Gujarat High Court in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi today said it will hear Bano’s plea seeking enhanced compensation on 23rd April. Bano today refused to accept 5 lakh rupees compensation offered by the Gujarat government before the bench.

Bombay High Court had on 4th May 2017 convicted seven people — five policemen and two doctors — under sections 218 (not performing their duties) and section 201 (tampering of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. Bilkis Bano was gang-raped by an armed mob during the 2002 Gujarat riots.