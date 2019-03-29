Latest NewsIndia

Bilkis Bano Case: SC asks Gujarat govt to complete disciplinary action against police officials

Mar 29, 2019, 09:44 pm IST
Supreme Court

Supreme Court has asked the Gujarat government to complete disciplinary action against erring police officials convicted by the Gujarat High Court in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi today said it will hear Bano’s plea seeking enhanced compensation on 23rd April. Bano today refused to accept 5 lakh rupees compensation offered by the Gujarat government before the bench.

Bombay High Court had on 4th May 2017 convicted seven people — five policemen and two doctors — under sections 218 (not performing their duties) and section 201 (tampering of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. Bilkis Bano was gang-raped by an armed mob during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

