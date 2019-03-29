BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan reacts to social media trolls

Senior BJP leader and former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has criticised the social media trolls against him. The social media has trolled him for cleaning a pond in Thiruvananthapuram. Kummanam said that these trolls are made because they were afraid that they will fail. He said that he does the cleaning work to give the message that a social worker must live for people and live among people.

He said that the trollers make simple things to a gigantic form. My life is my message. They picturise me as wrong to make utilize of that. The heatwave that is affecting the state is because of our negligence to nature. We should conserve our water resources. That is why I do this, Kummanam said.