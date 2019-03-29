BSNL WiFi HotSpot Vouchers Starting at Rs 19. Know All About It

At India Mobile Congress 2018 last year, telecom minister Manoj Sinha had said that India will have around one million WiFi hotspots by the end of 2019 and laid out plans for partnership with leading telecom operators. Moving along the same line, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced new tariff vouchers that will allow access to its WiFi hotspots around major cities in the country.

BSNL, which operates in 20 telecom circles in the country, has introduced WiFi hotspot vouchers for its subscribers. On its official website, BSNL has even listed the tariff for Wi-Fi hotspot vouchers which the subscribers will need to credit to their accounts in case they want to access these hotspots through their phones.

BSNL has also detailed that once in the proximity of the Wi-Fi hotspot, users can turn on their Wi-Fi on their mobile handset and then they can select the BSNL 4G Plus SSID to connect to the Wi-Fi hotspot. For EAP authentication, they can choose the “SIM” option and then select the BSNL SIM card slot. After the verification, subscribers will be able to use the internet on their devices.

The four offers listed in the website are: