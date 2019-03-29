Central home ministry appoints special investigation team against terrorists

The Union Home Ministry has set up a special team to monitor the ways in which the terrorists are being paid. The Eight group has been set up to monitor terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. A special watch team consisting of representatives of various investigative agencies will work together to bring down atrocities committed by terrorists
