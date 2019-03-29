China Criticises United States’ New Move to Ban Masood Azhar

China on Thursday slammed the for circulating ahead of the Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), as an international terrorist.

United States had circulated a draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) designating Masood Azhar, head of the Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), as an international terrorist. The move, apparently has not impressed China, the all-weather friend of Pakistan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said that the move was not discussed and negotiated.

“The U.S. has by-passed the 1267 committee and directly filed the draft of the resolution to the Security Council. This is not in line with the resolution of the issue through dialogue and negotiations,” he said.

We urge the US to act cautiously and avoid forcefully moving the resolution draft.

America’s move only “complicates” the issue, said Beijing, which was seen as a hint by many that China would continue to block the move.