Latest NewsInternational

China Criticises United States’ New Move to Ban Masood Azhar

Mar 29, 2019, 08:57 am IST
Less than a minute

China on Thursday slammed the for circulating ahead of the Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), as an international terrorist.

United States had circulated a draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) designating Masood Azhar, head of the Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), as an international terrorist. The move, apparently has not impressed China, the all-weather friend of Pakistan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said that the move was not discussed and negotiated.

“The U.S. has by-passed the 1267 committee and directly filed the draft of the resolution to the Security Council. This is not in line with the resolution of the issue through dialogue and negotiations,” he said.

We urge the US to act cautiously and avoid forcefully moving the resolution draft.

America’s move only “complicates” the issue, said Beijing, which was seen as a hint by many that China would continue to block the move.

Tags

Related Articles

“My dear friend, we stand with you”: Israeli Prime Minister to Narendra Modi

Feb 15, 2019, 07:52 pm IST

Here’s the list of richest female adult film stars in the world : See Pics

Feb 13, 2018, 07:31 am IST
respect

General Election: Samajwadi Party released first list of candidates

Mar 8, 2019, 11:27 pm IST
UAE ranks top in security and human rights

Position of UAE for arranging security for its residents is among top who

Mar 19, 2018, 06:19 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close