DMK chief Stalin demands ‘Rahul should not contest from Waynad’.

Mar 29, 2019, 08:24 pm IST
DMK chief Stalin demanded congress chief Rahul Gandhi should not fight from Wyanad in 2019 LokSabha elections. He asserts that confronting against Left Front in Kerala would be an extra advantage for NDA in North India.

At the same time, the Congress leaders from Kerala is compelling Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad constituency. The party members have warned that the decision regarding the Congress party will be decided from high command. The party also warned that other party members must to indulge in congress’s internal affairs. The Kerala Congress leaders are confirming that the new tactics won’t affect anti- BJP alliance at the national level.

The Congress party has never announced the contestants from Wayanad and Vadakara even in the 16th candidate list.

