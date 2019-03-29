Latest NewsBusiness

Forex: Indian rupee appreciates against US Dollar

Mar 29, 2019, 08:32 pm IST
In the forex market, the Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar. The Indian Rupee rise by 16 paise against the US dollar. The rupee settled at 69.14 at the end of the trade. On Thursday, the rupee had slumped 42 paise to end at 69.30.

For the week, the rupee declined by 19 paise against the dollar, concluding the month with an overall gain of 2.2% – or 158 paise.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.1713 and for rupee/euro at 77.7024. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.4756 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 62.52.

