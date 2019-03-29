Latest NewsIndia

Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Arrested From Jammu and Kashmir

Mar 29, 2019, 06:29 am IST
Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Rameez Ahmad Dar was arrested from Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district through an effective operation of the security forces.

A police spokesman said that Dar was actively involved in terrorist activities for the past one-and-half years and affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession,” the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, Security forces launched an anti-terrorism operation in Yawran forests in Shopian following information about the presence of terrorists there. Forces gunned down three terrorists and a heavy cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.

