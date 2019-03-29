Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Arrested From Jammu and Kashmir

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Rameez Ahmad Dar was arrested from Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district through an effective operation of the security forces.

A police spokesman said that Dar was actively involved in terrorist activities for the past one-and-half years and affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession,” the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, Security forces launched an anti-terrorism operation in Yawran forests in Shopian following information about the presence of terrorists there. Forces gunned down three terrorists and a heavy cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.