India Calls Pakistan a “Serial Offender” in a Veiled Reference at U.N

The UN Security Council has ordered countries to step up the fight against terror financing by ensuring they have laws to make it a serious crime. It called on nations to “ensure that their domestic laws and regulations establish serious criminal offenses” to prosecute those who collect funds or provide economic resources to terror organizations or terrorists.

India’s permanent representative at the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin on Friday said the states who are “apologists” for terrorists will continue to provide alibis to justify their actions and inaction, in an indirect reference to Pakistan. Akbaruddin also said ‘serial offenders’ will continue to support terrorism.

“Terrorists are going to be ever more creative in finding ways to violate the rulebook. Also, the unfortunate reality is that States who are apologists for terrorists will continue to provide alibis to justify their actions and inaction too, as was done by a serial offender earlier today,” Mr Akbaruddin said at the UN, adding that the world body collectively needs to do more and do it much more effectively.